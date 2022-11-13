Phoenix Reisen Publishes 2024-2025 Cruises

Phoenix Reisen has published its cruise programs for the summer of 2024 through the winter season 2024 and 2025 for its four-ship ocean going fleet.

Starting in the May 2024, the Deutschland begins the season with a 12-day sailing roundtrip from Bremerhaven around the British Isles. The Amadea begins with a seven-day cruise to Helgoland, Oslo and Copenhagen. The Amera sails a 22-day Atlantic coast cruise, while he Artania starts with a 14-day cruise in the Mediterranean roundtrip from Savona.

During the summer, among the highlights are cruises to Spitzbergen and Greenland, as well as Baltic sailings that list calls at St. Petersburg. Also offered are some shorter cruises, three and five days from Bremerhaven.

The fall program includes an 80-day around-Africa cruise on the Amadea; the Artania sails 22 days to North America; and the Amera is offering an 18-day voyage to the Black Sea with calls at Odessa, Konstanza, Nessebar and Istanbul.

The German cruise and tour operator continues its traditional world cruises for the winter 2024-2025 with the Amadea sailing 128 days, the Artania 162 days and the Amera 103 days. (The Deutschland only sails for Phoeneix Reisen during the summer months.) Segments of the world cruises feature North and South America, Australia and New Zealand, the South Pacific and the Middle East,