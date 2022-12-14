Phoenix Reisen Donates To German Charities

Present at German TV’s ZDF Christmas Show, Die Schönsten Weihnachtshits, Johannes Zurnieden, founder and managing director of Bonn-based cruise operator Phoenix Reisen, donated more than 500,000 euros to two Christian aid organizations Miseror and Brot für die Welt.

German TV personality Carmen Nebel hosted the show. Participating stars included Roland Kaiser, Andreas Gabalier, David Garrett, and many others.

Described as a traditional pre-Christmas entertainment, the annual event helps raise funds for the two aid organizations.

Zurnieden has been a major contributor for the past several years.