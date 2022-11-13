Norwegian Prima: Top 5 Unique Features

Ushering a new era for Norwegian Cruise Line, the Norwegian Prima debuted earlier this year.

First in a series of six new cruise ships, the 142,000-ton vessel is equipped with several new features, such as the ocean’s largest go-kart racetrack and an upscale food marketplace.

Cruise Industry News selected five of the ship’s most unique attributes.

Indulge Food Hall

The Prima boasts what Norwegian Cruise Line calls its first “upscale food hall”.

Partly located on the ship’s external promenade, the Ocean Boulevard, the venue features a marketplace that offers diverse menu items from a variety of 11 different culinary options. Three full-service restaurants are also located in the adjacencies, Onda by Scarpetta, Los Lobos, and The Local Bar & Grill.

The Haven

The Haven by Norwegian is returning on the Prima, offering the brand’s biggest and most exclusive ship-within-a-ship suite complex. Spanning eight decks of suites and public areas, it is accessible via private elevators and located the aft of the ship for the very first time.

According to Norwegian, the area was designed to be more open to the sea than ever before with every public area offering ocean views. Other reimagined areas are the sundeck, which now offers a new infinity pool overlooking the ship’s wake, and a new outdoor spa, with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

Prima Speedway

The Prima is also bringing back one of Norwegian Cruise Line’s most famous signature features, the go-kart racetrack.

According to the company, the Prima Speedway “will up the ante,” with the largest and first ever three-level racetrack. Featuring a longer straightaway with a course of 420 meters in length, the speedway will go around and through the funnel of the ship and boasts 14 turns where 15 drivers can simultaneously race on the open ocean, reaching speeds of more than 50km/h.

Transformational Theater

Described by Norwegian as a “groundbreaking transformational theater,” the ship’s showroom will double down as a nightclub.

The three-story venue, designed to seamlessly convert the space from a state-of-the-art performance stage to an expansive dance floor, will feature a customizable seating layout and moving LED screens that lower from the ceiling and are nearly half the size of the venue.

The Drop

Another unique feature of the vessel is The Drop. According to Norwegian, the attraction is the world’s first freefall dry slide where users will experience a 10-story plunge while reaching the highest G-forces of any cruise line.

Located on the side of the ship, the attraction also features dueling dry slides known as The Rush.