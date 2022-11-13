Nicky Guerrero Named New Secretary General at MedCruise

Nicky Guerrero has been named the new secretary general of the MedCruise Association, taking over for Aimilia Papachristou, according to a statement.

“I have evaluated many profiles and wanted to find a fit which would be an excellent choice beyond my mandate, and I finally came to a common understanding with Mr Nicholas Guerrero.

Nicholas, alias Nicky has been in the tourism and cruise industry for many years. He used to be one of our active board members, speaks several languages, has an excellent connection with the Secretariat but most importantly, loves the Association because he also sees its amazing potential in our vibrant cruise industry,” said MedCruise President Figen Ayan.” I would like to warmly welcome Nicky to our family.”

Guerrero was born, raised and educated in the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar and is a graduate of the University of Brighton, UK. In his career, he has worked in the hotel, hospitality and tourism industry and, in 1997, joined the Gibraltar Tourist Board, where he carried out the roles of Product Manager and Sales and Marketing Manager. Guerrero was then Chief Executive of the Gibraltar Tourist Board for the latter half of his time there, before retiring after twenty-four years at the Board in 2021.

The Chief Executive’s role included an extensive program of marketing the destination outside of Gibraltar. Other tasks included liaising with the airline industry, including route development and working extensively with the cruise industry.

Guerrero held the post of Director for Events and Partnerships on the Board of Directors of MedCruise, the Association of Mediterranean Cruise Ports.

Guerrero is widely known and respected in the cruise, airline and tourism industry at all levels. He is now an independent consultant and specializes in the cruise industry airline industry and has extensive experience in event management.