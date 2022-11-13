MHA Culinary Advisory Council to Showcase Culinary Talent and Innovation

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has been at the forefront of hotel and food and beverage cruise product development over its history and its new Culinary Advisory Council, composed of key chefs and other culinary executives from cruise operators, will play a key part in the organization’s upcoming Conference and Trade Show taking place In Naples, Florida, April 2-4, 2023.

With the top cruise lines set to spend more than $2 billion on food in 2023, It’s an important opportunity for vendors to network with chefs and culinary decision makers at various cruise lines.

Part of the Council’s mission will be to assess and recommend candidates for culinary scholarships offered by the not-for-profit Association.

The 2023 MHA Conference and Trade Show will officially inaugurate this new initiative and introduce the council members and their charter.

Council members will also participate in discussion panels and other activities showcasing culinary arts.

“Food has always been an emotional labor of love as well as a gratifying endorphin boost,” said Philippe Faucher, VP Business Development for The Apollo Group and MHA board president. “Having our newly created Culinary Council, consisting of leading industry experts, to promote this labor of love to the up-and-coming talent aboard our floating palaces, is simply amazing.”

Key chefs and culinary executives who will be the stewards of the new council: