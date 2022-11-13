Lindblad’s Ana Esteves Honored As 2022 Future Light Of the Tour Industry

Lindblad Expeditions’ Vice President of Hotel Operations Ana Esteves was honored as one of the United States Tour Operators Association’s (USTOA) 2022 Future Lights of the Tour Industry.

Esteves received the honor at the organization’s 50th Anniversary Gala held on December 1 in Austin, Texas.

“Sustainability and respect for the regions we sail are at the heart of every dish we handcraft for our guests,” Esteves said.

“We focus on sourcing local, organic, regenerative produce and humanely raised meats, as well as sustainable seafood. It is important for us to know what we are buying, where it is coming from and how it is getting to our ships and our guests; we want to know each farmer and fisherman by name.”

Esteves was recognized as a champion of sustainability and diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as for her work in enhancing culinary experiences for guests. She championed a culinary program that uses ethically, sustainably, and locally sourced ingredients and limits food waste across the cruise company’s fleet.

“With this momentum, our culinary program continues to evolve into what I like to think of as one of the most robust and meaningful programs in the industry, where our values of local, sustainable, and fresh continue to be our guiding force,” added Esteves.

“Our industry is dynamic and powerful. Collectively, we touch millions of people each year and we have what it takes to demand and create change.”