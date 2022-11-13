Lindblad Expeditions To Increase Cruise Pricing

Lindblad Expeditions said it is offering customers the chance to lock in current pricing on future voyages and take advantage of several special offers before fares increase fleetwide starting January 1, 2023, according to a press release.

“Now is the perfect time to book a bucket-list Lindblad Expeditions cruise. Our singular focus on authentic, deep discovery in the world’s most faraway locations has honed our expertise and given us the experience travelers booking a true expedition can count on,” said John Delaney, senior vice-president of sales for Lindblad Expeditions.

Current offers include free round-trip air from Miami to the Galápagos on select 2023 departures aboard the new National Geographic Islander II and National Geographic Endeavour II or free round-trip air from Miami to Buenos Aires (or Santiago) on select 2023 Antarctica sailings; a 20% savings on second departures when guests book pole-to-pole on select Antarctic or Arctic departures between January 2023 and March 2024; and several offers for family and group bookings on select sailings, including $500 off guests under 18 years old, fourth guests travel free on several Alaska itineraries, and more. An overview of all special offers available can be found at www.expeditions.com/special-offers.