Jamaica Expects $1.4 Billion from Tourism Earnings for 2022/23 Season

Jamaica is expecting a total of $1.4 billion from tourism earnings for the 2022/2023 winter tourist season, which kicked off on December 15.

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett said in a statement that the projected earnings are based on 1.3 million air seats that have been secured for the period and the full recovery of the cruise business.

“This winter is going to be the best winter Jamaica has had with record arrivals for the season projected at this time to be 950,000 for stopovers and 524,000 for cruise. So, that makes it pretty close to 1.5 million visitors for the season; the largest number of visitors we’ve ever had,” said Bartlett.

“For earnings, we’re looking at US$1.4 billion. In fact, closer to $1.5 billion and that again is a 36 percent increase in 2019 and significantly higher than the US$1.094 billion earned last year, which will make 2023 the strongest winter earnings that Jamaica has ever had. This augurs well for the country’s foreign exchange stability and growth as the NIR (net international reserves) is going to be in a healthy state.”

“We’re back to normal and I want to really thank all our stakeholders for the enormous work that they have put into enabling this very strong growth-filled recovery.”

Minister Bartlett made the statement at an event hosted by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) for various categories of workers at Montego Bay’s Sangster International Airport. According to Bartlett, the winter 2022/2023 season should come out with a 29.6 percent increase in stopover arrivals.

“Last year we had 879,927 and this winter 23 we’re projecting 1.47 million visitors for the period, a massive 67.5 percent increase,” said Bartlett.