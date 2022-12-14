Hurtigruten and Brunvoll Receive Funding to Develop Zero-Emission Ship

Hurtigruten and Brunvoll received funding from The Green Platform Initiative to develop a zero-emission vessel.

“This is great news for us. The support means that Hurtigruten Norway’s plans for zero-emission vessels on the Norwegian coastline takes a large step forward and we are on schedule for our first vessel in 2030,” said Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten Norway.

The Green Platform Initiative provides funding for companies focused on green growth and it is managed by Research Council, Innovation Norway and Siva, according to a statement.

The Norwegian Research Council has awarded the Sea Zero project 67 MNOK in funding to develop zero-emission ships, according to a press release.

The Sea Zero project involves several Norwegian companies working together to develop a complete zero-emission ship.

Brunvoll will develop propulsion systems and decision support systems for efficient and safe operations. For its contribution to the project, Brunvoll will receive 5,25MNoK.

“Brunvoll has long traditions for development of new technology and welcome the focus on more zero emission. This is an important project, both to state Norway’s position in ship design, equipment, and building, and for Brunvoll to contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Knut Andresen, EVP of Engineering and Product Development at Brunvoll.

Hurtigruten plans to develop a zero-emission ship for the costal route from Bergen to Kirkenes. SINTEF will be a research partner and project manager for the project.

“The development of zero-emission vessels is very positive for the climate, but the project will also give great positive effect on the maritime industry in Norway. Development of new green technology will increase competence and improve our export potential for the industry in general and for the partners in the project,” said Trond Johnsen, marketing director at SINTEF Ocean.