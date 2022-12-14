Holland America Line Adds New Itineraries to its 2024 Europe Season

Holland America Line is adding several new itineraries that combine regions to its 2024 Europe season.

“Holland America Line’s 2024 European season is the biggest refresh we’ve done in the region in a long time, and we’re excited to feature new itineraries, more voyages that are 14 and 21 days, different departure cities and unique country combinations,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line.

“We’re also returning to the Canary Islands and Bermuda, and, of course, we’re back in the Med visiting everywhere from Spain to Turkey. Holland America Line’s 2024 season is the most diverse we’ve ever offered that truly has an itinerary for everyone.”

The cruise line increased the number of voyages of 14 days or longer and enhanced Northern Europe with new departure ports.

From April to November, new unique itineraries from seven to 35 days will be offered aboard the Pinnacle-class ships, the Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam, along with the Oosterdam and Zuiderdam.

The ships will explore the Baltic, British Isles, Canary Islands, French and Spanish rivieras, Israel, Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including Iceland, Greenland and Norway.

Highlights of Holland America Line’s 2024 Europe cruising season include: