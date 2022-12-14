Holland America Line Adds New Itineraries to its 2024 Europe Season

Holland America Line is adding several new itineraries that combine regions to its 2024 Europe season.
“Holland America Line’s 2024 European season is the biggest refresh we’ve done in the region in a long time, and we’re excited to feature new itineraries, more voyages that are 14 and 21 days, different departure cities and unique country combinations,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer of Holland America Line.
“We’re also returning to the Canary Islands and Bermuda, and, of course, we’re back in the Med visiting everywhere from Spain to Turkey. Holland America Line’s 2024 season is the most diverse we’ve ever offered that truly has an itinerary for everyone.”
The cruise line increased the number of voyages of 14 days or longer and enhanced Northern Europe with new departure ports.
From April to November, new unique itineraries from seven to 35 days will be offered aboard the Pinnacle-class ships, the Nieuw Statendam and Rotterdam, along with the Oosterdam and Zuiderdam.
The ships will explore the Baltic, British Isles, Canary Islands, French and Spanish rivieras, Israel, Mediterranean and Northern Europe, including Iceland, Greenland and Norway.
Highlights of Holland America Line’s 2024 Europe cruising season include:
- 11 departure cities including Rotterdam: Amsterdam, Ijmuiden and Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Barcelona, Spain; Boston, Massachusetts; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Trieste (Venice), Italy; Copenhagen, Denmark; Piraeus (Athens), Greece; Reykjavik, Iceland; and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
- Nine overnight ports: Barcelona; Civitavecchia and Marghera (Venice), Italy; Haifa, Israel; Istanbul, Turkey; Reykjavik; Piraeus (Athens) and Rhodes, Greece; and Valletta, Malta.
- 33 evening departure cities (between 10 p.m. and midnight): Alesund, Norway; Ashdod (Jerusalem) and Haifa, Israel; Dublin, Ireland; Dubrovnik, Korcula and Split, Croatia; Kusadasi, Turkey; Las Palmas and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands; Cannes, Le Havre and Marseille, France; Liverpool, England; Civitavecchia (Rome), Marghera (Venice), Messina and Portofino Italy; Nanortalik (Ilivileq) and Paamiut (Frederikshåb), Greenland; Corfu, Mykonos, Náfplion, Rhodes and Santorini, Greece; Port Said (Cairo), Egypt; Tallinn, Estonia; Lerwick and Stornoway, Scotland; Halifax and St. John’s, Canada; Warnemünde (Berlin), Germany; Barcelona and
- Northern Europe: Seven and 14-day cruises to Northern European countries including Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and Iceland
- Canary Islands: Nieuw Statendam returns to the Canary Islands on a 14-day cruise departing April 21 roundtrip from Rotterdam, also including Madeira, Gibraltar and Spain.
- Mediterranean: The itineraries range from seven- to 14-days and cover the eastern and western Mediterranean, including Greece, Turkey, Tunisia, Israel, Italy, Croatia, Montenegro, France and Spain.
- Transatlantic: Voyage of the Vikings cruise exploring Maine, Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Scotland, Ireland, Northern Ireland and Norway. Nieuw Statendam crosses in April with visits to Bermuda, France, Guernsey and Belgium en route to Rotterdam, while Zuiderdam visits Bermuda, Ireland, England, France and Belgium on a May crossing to Ijmuiden.