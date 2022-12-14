Holland America Becomes Partner of Professional Pickleball Association

Holland America Line announced that it has been named as the official, exclusive Cruise Line of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA).

The cruise line is committed to expanding its pickleball experience at sea for guests, according to a press release.

“We like to say that travel unites us, but sports do that as well, and Holland America Line is proud to be the first and exclusive cruise line partner of the PPA,” said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing for Holland America Line.

“We’re excited to offer our guests an elevated pickleball experience as they travel to spectacular and scenic cruise destinations. Mirroring its rapid growth as the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., pickleball is the most popular sport on our ships. It’s wonderful to see guests bond over their shared love of the game — and the ever-changing scenery makes the perfect pickleball backdrop.”

Every ship in the Holland America Line fleet will feature pickleball courts with top-deck views. The company plans on refreshing these courts by February 2023 to include new PPA Tour partner logos.

Complimentary beginner lessons will be offered by shipboard instructors starting in February and rolling out fleet-wide by April 2023. The instructors will teach guests the basics of playing pickleball as well as teach them the meanings of phrases used in this sport such as where the “kitchen” is and what it means to hit a “dink” shot.

“Pickleball has become immensely popular among travel and leisure business categories, because it is uniquely accessible, compatible with a variety of brands, and transcends a wide spectrum of age groups and lifestyles,” said Connor Pardoe, commissioner and CEO of the PPA Tour.

“Holland America Line has embraced and committed to pickleball in a very exciting way and will bring engaging, 360-degree collaborations between its cruise line and the sport we all love.”

How to Play Pickleball tutorial videos will be featured on TV programming aboard the ship. Starting in 2023, travelers will be able to buy branded pickleball starter kits in the shipboard retail shops.