Galveston to Explore 4th Cruise Terminal

The Port of Galveston is eyeing a fourth cruise terminal as its board gave specific direction related to Pelican Island development and cruise growth, including the nod for the port staff to explore potential development of a fourth cruise terminal at piers 16-18, according to Rodger Rees, port director and CEO.

Rees said that the city of Galveston benefits directly with almost $1.5 million annually from the port and its cruise business.

hat total includes an estimated $900,000 port payment for total passenger movements, $370,000 in sales tax from port parking revenues, and the $180,000 guaranteed port payment. So, you can see that as the port cruise business grows, the city benefits too.

“The board gave staff approval to pursue discussions about a public-private partnership with a major international cruise company to develop a fourth cruise terminal at piers 16-18,” he said. “The master plan includes another terminal in the 2030-2040 timeframe, but the opportunity has presented itself now. Acreage currently under lease for a cargo operation will come available sooner than expected. Also, cruise lines looking to expand are strongly interested in Galveston. As envisioned in the master plan, the surrounding neighborhoods will benefit from the port’s expanded interior roadway and with attractive landscaped areas replacing the industrial look of stacked containers.”