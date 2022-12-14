Four MSC Cruises Ships Now in Service in the Caribbean

With the MSC Seascape now sailing from PortMiami, MSC Cruises completed its Caribbean fleet for the 2022-2023 winter season.

One of the newest ships sailing in the region, the Seascape is the highlight of the deployment, which also includes the MSC Meraviglia, the MSC Divina and the MSC Seaside.

After being delivered in November, the newbuild was christened in New York City earlier this month and launched service from its South Florida homeport on Dec. 11.

A Seaside EVO Class ship, the Seascape is currently the newest and also one of the largest ships of the MSC Cruises fleet.

Set to serve the U.S. market on a year-round basis, the 4,560-guest vessel is now offering week-long cruises to the Caribbean departing from Miami.

Itineraries include visits to popular ports in Eastern and Western Caribbean, including San Juan, Cozumel, George Cayman and Ocho Rios. Every cruise also features a visit to Ocean Cay, MSC’s private island destination in the Bahamas.

Sailing from Miami as well, the MSC Divina offers a seasonal program of three- to 10-night cruises, visiting additional destinations in the Southern and Western Caribbean, Central America and the Bahamas. Featured ports include Cartagena, Roatán, Limón and Freeport.

Based in Port Canaveral, the MSC Meraviglia is the third MSC cruise ship serving the North American market.

From its Central Florida homeport, the 2017-built ship offers a series of three- to seven-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Western Caribbean.

In addition to Ocean Cay and Nassau, itineraries include calls to Cozumel, Belize and Costa Maya.

A fourth vessel, the MSC Seaside is also offering a winter program in the Southern and Eastern Caribbean.

Departing from St. Maarten, Barbados and Martinique, the ship’s cater to other publics, including Europeans and Brazilians.

MSC is set to broaden its offering in North America and the Caribbean in 2023-2024, with a total of five ships sailing from U.S. ports, and a sixth based in the South Caribbean.