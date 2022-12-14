Disney Cruise Line Brings Holiday Cheer to Ranfurly Homes for Children

Disney Cruise Line crew visited foster children at the Ranfurly Homes for Children in Nassau, The Bahamas to spread holiday cheer.

Among the crew mmbers who visited the Ranfurly Homes for Children were Maritime Academy Cadets Christina Adderley, Emily Bain and Summer Lightbourn.

“It’s heartwarming to see the impact Disney is making here in my community of Nassau,” said Lightbourn, crew member.

“The Disney Cruise Line team made so many children smile today. This was an experience I will never forget,” added Lightbourn.

The members spent the day with the children at the non-profit foster care organization creating holiday ornaments, delivering gifts and surprising the kids with a special visit from Captain Mickey Mouse, according to a press release.

Disney Cruise Line also donated $25,000 to the Ranfurly Homes for Children and gifted tablet devices and Bluetooth headphones to each child.

Joey Gaskins, public affairs director at Disney Cruise Line said: “Disney Cruise Line is committed to giving back to the ports we call home. We hope this donation can help make an impact and, in partnership with the team at the Ranfurly Homes for Children, help provide the kids with tools they need to succeed.”

The visit to the Ranfurly Homes for Children is a continuation of the cruise line’s ‘Wishes Set Sail’ campaign aimed at supporting youth activities to celebrate the Disney Wish’s inaugural season.

Ingrid Deveaux, administrator at the Ranfurly Homes for Children said: “The work of the Ranfurly Homes for Children is great, and the need for support is even greater. The children who live here, they deserve so much love. This support from Disney will help us tremendously as we continue to provide care for these incredible children.”