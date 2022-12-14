Disney Cruise Line Appoints Michele Intartaglia as Captain

Disney Cruise Line has announced the promotion of Staff Captain Michele Intartaglia to the role of Captain.

Senior Vice President and General Manager of Disney Cruise Line Sharon Siskie said: “Over the last 10 years, Michele has been a tremendous asset to the Disney Cruise Line family. His outstanding leadership skills, extensive experience and genuine passion for our company and the maritime industry make him a fantastic choice to serve in the role of Captain.”

Born and raised in Naples, Italy, Intartaglia earned his degree in 1992 from Nautical Maritime Procida Institute in Italy, and he received his Unlimited Master’s License in 1999.

“I grew up knowing I would be a seaman, like my father. He would share fascinating stories with me about his voyages around the world, meeting new people and learning about new cultures,” said Intartaglia.

“Disney Cruise Line is precious to me – it’s my second family. I am truly honored to be appointed to Captain and continue to create magic at sea for our guests alongside our remarkable crew members.”

Intartaglia joined Disney Cruise Line in December 2011 as Staff Captain and held his first temporary command as Captain on the Disney Dream in 2018. He will initially take the helm of the Disney Fantasy, which homeports in Port Canaveral, Florida.