In what has become a key cruise industry tradition, seven ships are ready to ring in 2023 in Funchal as the vessels will sit in the harbor and nearby anchorages for a fireworks display at midnight.

By morning on Dec. 31, five ships were already in port getting ready for the festivities, including:

Nicko Cruises: Vasco Da Gama

AIDA: AIDAsella

Fred. Olsen: Borealis

TUI: Mein Schiff Herz

Cunard: Queen Victoria

Photos by Sergio Ferreira