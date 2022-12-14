Cruise Line Stocks Close Out Rough 2022

The public cruise companies closed out a rough 2022 in stock prices on Friday, the last trading day of the year.

Carnival Corporation closed at $8.06, down 59.94 percent year-over-year, having closed at $20.12 on Dec. 31, 2021. Carnival’s 52-week trading range was between $6.11 and $23.86.

Royal Caribbean Group closed the year at $49.43, down 35.72 percent year-over-year from a Dec. 31, 2021 closing price of $76.90, with a 52-week range of $31.09 to $90.55

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings closed at $12.24, down 40.98 percent year-over-year, with a range including a high of $23.90 and low of $10.31. One year ago, NCLH closed the last day of 2021 at $20.74 per share.

Lindblad Expeditions posted similar numbers, closing at $7.70 on Friday, down 50.64 percent compared to a year ago, and with a 52-week range of $5.91 and $19.13.