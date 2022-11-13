Cruise Industry Rebounds in Atlantic Canada in 2022

Following a two-year suspension on cruise ships in Atlantic Canada due to COVID-19, the cruise industry has made a strong comeback in 2022.

The Atlantic Canada Cruise Association (ACCA) has announced a successful 2022 season and strong projections for 2023, according to a press release.

Atlantic Canada welcomed a total of 474 ships and 622,811 passengers this year, setting a strong foundation for the upcoming year.

“Atlantic Canada was making strong progress as a cruise ship destination before the pandemic shut the industry down. Our focus now is regaining that momentum and working with our community partners to build a sustainable industry that delivers real economic benefit to the region as cruise guests get a chance to experience the enviable quality of life we enjoy here,” said Sarah Rumley, the executive director of ACCA.

ACCA’s Partner Ports welcomed 360 cruise ships over the cruise season with over 575,000 passengers exploring Charlottetown, Corner Brook, Halifax, Saint John, and Sydney.

Niche ports in Atlantic Canada also recorded a successful cruise season welcoming over 23 thousand passengers which is a 24% increase in passengers to these niche ports since the 2019 season.

The ACCA said that it believed that the 2022 cruise season would have been even more successful had it not been for Hurricane Fiona, which forced a number of cruise ships to cancel their voyages during the storm while the damage in some ports was being repaired.

“Despite the challenges posed by Hurricane Fiona, 2022 was a strong cruise ship season in Atlantic Canada. More and more, visitors around the world are appreciating the culture, heritage and wide-open spaces found in Atlantic Canada. We saw more opportunity for sustainable growth and the economic impact it will bring to our communities,” said Mike Cochrane, chair of ACCA.