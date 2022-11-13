Costa Promotes 16 Different Holiday Cruises

Costa Cruises still has availability for holiday cruises and is promoting 16 sailings across its fleet in the Arab Emirates and Oman, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean or South America.

For Christmas the Costa Toscana offers a weeklong cruise between the United Arab Emirates and Oman, departing on December 24, which, thanks to two-days and one-night calls, allows for the best possible discovery of Dubai, Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

On New Year’s Eve, another weeklong cruise is scheduled, departing on December 31, with a long call and an overnight stay in Dubai, to celebrate New Year’s Eve in this incredible city, and visits to Muscat and Abu Dhabi.

The Costa Fascinosa and Costa Pacifica offer four different itineraries to discover the Caribbean islands.

The Costa Fascinosa offers two one-week itineraries, departing December 23 or 30 from Guadeloupe, both exploring the Lesser Antilles. During the Christmas cruise the ship will visit Bonaire, Saint Vincent, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Martinique; on the New Year’s cruise, she will sail to Trinidad, Grenada, Saint Vincent, Saint Lucia, Martinique.

The Costa Pacifica offers a 10-day and a 11-day itinerary, departing from La Romana (Dominican Republic) on December 18 and 28, one dedicated to the Greater Antilles and one to the Lesser Antilles. At Christmas the ship will visit Ocho Rios, Montego Bay (Jamaica), Cayman Islands, Amber Cove, Samana, Catalina Island (Dominican Republic); at New Year’s Curacao, Aruba, Trinidad, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Guadeloupe, Antigua, British Virgin Islands.

Caribbean or UAE vacations are available with the fly cruise packages, including airfare through Costa.

The Mediterranean, with its mix of art cities, cultures and breathtaking views, on the other hand, is the ideal solution for those European guests who want to stay close to home, the company said.

The Costa Smeralda will offer weeklong cruises to Italy, France and Spain, with departures from Savona on December 24 and 31, and calls in Marseille, Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Palermo and Civitavecchia/Rome. The Costa Deliziosa will offer weekly cruises in the eastern Mediterranean, including Croatia, Montenegro and Greece. Departures are scheduled on Friday, December 23 or 30 from Trieste, to visit Split (Croatia), Kotor (Montenegro), Katakolon and Athens (Greece) and Bari.

Furthermore, the Costa Firenze, Costa Fortuna and Costa Favolosa will offer Christmas and New Year cruises to Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.