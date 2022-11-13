Coral Expedition Launches New Sub-Antarctic Voyage

Coral Expeditions announced that it is launching a one-off new sub-Antarctic voyage aboard the Coral Adventurer in January 2024.

The World Heritage islands of the sub-Antarctic voyage will depart on January 31, 2024, and will call Macquarie Island which is halfway between Tasmania and Antarctica, according to a press release.

“It is a true sub-Antarctic trip that gives our guests a taste of the unique topography, rugged wildlife and lonely history of the southern islands,” said Coral Expeditions Commercial Director Jeff Gillies.

“We already operate in New Zealand and Tasmania. We like to go deeper into our destinations and this sub-Antarctic voyage is a natural progression of our explorations of the Southern Ocean. We expect it to be popular amongst our loyal clientele, who are eager for new destinations in our portfolio”.

The Coral Adventurer will embark on a 12-night adventure from Bluff, on New Zealand’s South Island and explore the islands of the Australian and New Zealand sub-Antarctic before reaching Melbourne, Australia.

The ship will visit the Snares Islands, the Auckland Islands of Enderby Island and Carnley Harbour, Campbell Island’s Perseverance Harbour and the World Heritage sanctuary of Macquarie Island.

Expedition highlights include: