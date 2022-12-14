Celestyal Launches ‘Wave Season’ Deals with Up to 60% Savings

Celestyal Cruises announced its “Go Further, Get Closer Wave Season” campaign with savings of up to 60 percent off r 2023 and 2024 itineraries booked from now until February 28, 2023, according to a press release.

Prices start from $339 on the three-night Iconic Aegean itinerary, which is normally priced at $840, which results in a 60 percent savings. Prices for the seven-night, Idyllic Aegean itinerary start from $889, which is normally priced at $1,650, resulting in more than 40 percent savings.

The Iconic Aegean voyage departs from Athens, Greece with calls in Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Crete (Heraklion) and Santorini.

Celestyal offers two fare tiers which gives travelers a chance to customize their vacation by selecting the amenities and shore excursions according to their preferences. The special “value for money” offer includes complimentary dining and select drinks with meals, entertainment, daily activities, port charges and gratuities.

Travelers will also get a shore excursion discount of $80 per person so they can select a shore excursion experience of their choice.

Additionally, guests can upgrade to the ‘enhanced value add fare for as low as $170 per person, based on double occupancy. This is valid on three- and four-night itineraries, For seven-night itineraries, guests can upgrade for $260.

The enhanced value add fare includes an unlimited premium drinks package, a daily hour of complimentary Wi-Fi, 25 percent discount on specialty dining and a pre-bookable shore excursion discount of $170, per person.

Celestyal’s offer is also available on the four-night Iconic Aegean sailing which departs from Athens with calls in Mykonos, Kusadasi (Turkey), Patmos, Rhodes and Santorini. Prices start at $459 (normally priced at $1,080) with the option to upgrade for $190 compared.

Guests who book the seven-night Three Continents cruise can also take advantage of the offer. The voyage includes visits to Egypt, Israel, Cyprus, Turkey and Greece with prices starting at just $679 (normally priced at $1,650).

Celestyal is also offering savings on its 11-night, December 16 Christmas voyage which departs from Athens and visits Thessaloniki, Crete (Agios Nikolaos) in Greece along with Izmir, Antalya (Turkey), Egypt, Israel and Cyprus. Prices start at $1,329 compared with $2,390.