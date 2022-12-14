Celestyal Launches First Ever Online Training Program

Celestyal Cruises just launched its first ever online travel advisor training program, “Celestyal Stars.”

“We are delighted to offer our advisors this new, dedicated training tool, which will provide them with in-depth information about our product along with guidance on how to attract the right customer, communicate our key USP’s and close the sale,” said Jonathan Grutzner, Celestyal’s vice president of business development for North America.

“The advisor community is incredibly important to us, and this investment in advisor education further reinforces our commitment to this community of valued partners. I’d encourage advisors to sign up soon, complete the training course and become a Celestyal Star.”

According to a statement, the training program provides travel advisors with all the information they need regarding Celestyal such as tools to help advisors make a Celestyal cruise booking and tips on how to earn additional commissions on pre-bookable items and upgrades.

Celestyal Stars features:

Online Training: This includes details on Celestyal’s ships, Celestyal’s immersive, multi-destination focused itineraries, shore excursions, including the recently launched “Authentic Encounters,” Celestyal’s intimate hands-on shore excursions and other pre-bookable add-ons and upgrades.

Competitions and Incentives: Includes information on booking incentives and promotions.

Webinars: Keeps advisors abreast of the latest webinar schedule.

Events: News on special events and details of where to find the Celestyal business development team over the coming months.

Industry Offers: Features special advisor rates

Current Campaigns and Offers: Features all the latest promotions including the just launched “Wave Season” campaign valid until Feb 28, 2023.

Groups: Includes dedicated information and tools to sell Celestyal to the group market.

Advisor Toolbox: Features brochures, excursions, deck plans and an in-depth explanation of Celestyal’s fare types.

Your Team: Provides contact details on Celestyal’s North American business development team.

To celebrate the launch of Celestyal Stars, the first 100 advisors to successfully complete the training program get a copy of My Greek Table cookbook by Diane Kochilas, an expert on Greek and Mediterranean cuisine.