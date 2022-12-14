Celestyal Cruises Doubles Its North America Sales Team

Celestyal Cruises announced two new appointments within its sales team for the United States.

The cruise line appointed Kathleen Levy as business development manager for the newly created South-Central U.S. region and Kristina Murphy as an inside sales executive, based in Washington, according to a press release.

Both Levy and Murphy will report to the vice president of business development for North America, Jon Grutzner.

“I am thrilled to have Kathleen join our business development team at this pivotal juncture as we continue to expand Celestyal’s footprint in North America,” said Grutzner.

“I’m equally pleased to have Kristina join our inside sales team to better serve our trade partners. As our sales continue to increase from the U.S. and Canada and reach pre-pandemic levels, we are now even better equipped with our expanded business development team to meet the growing demand from the key North American market.

“These key appointments increase the North American business development team to twelve in just the last few months, with another two new roles remaining to be filled. We are also seeking a North American-based marketing executive and a business development manager for the Pacific Northwest.”

Levy will be in charge of growing Celestyal’s footprint in the South-Central region, as well as further developing the company’s distribution through key travel advisor networks, group and tour operator channels to maximize trade awareness, training and marketing in their respective territories. Before joining Celestyal Cruises, Levy worked as key accounts and business development manager for Insight Vacations, Luxury Gold, Uniworld and Red Carnation Hotels.

Murphy will cooperate with the North American business development team to provide partner service and support as well as develop a portfolio of new prospective travel advisors. Prior to joining Celestyal, Murphy was an independent travel advisor for Main Street Magic, LLC, She has also worked as a community manager for Sparkle Athletic.