Celebrity Cruises Introduces World’s First Digital Cruise Ship Experience

Celebrity Cruises announced the launching of the world’s first digital cruise ship in the metaverse dubbed the ‘Wonderverse.’

Thanks to the ‘Wonderverse,’ travelers can now immerse themselves with a Celebrity Cruises ship in the Edge series and explore a realistic, digital recreation of its aspects before they embark on a journey, the company said in a statement.

“Celebrity Beyond is the newest, most luxurious and most innovative ship in our fleet and I can’t think of a better ship to showcase its state-of-the-art design than in our state-of-the-art Wonderverse,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

“Celebrity has always been at the forefront of consumer desires, literally creating resorts at sea with the design of our ships and the onboard experiences offered; and now we’re bringing this to life in new ways to inspire and connect with travelers.”

This digital experience was built in partnership with Surreal Events, a virtual event platform. Celebrity’s Wonderverse also includes mini-games and various activities, all hosted on the web at celebritycruises.com/wonderverse.

“We’ve revolutionized cruise ship design and now we’re revolutionizing where cruise ships are experienced,” added Celebrity Cruises’ Chief Marketing Officer Michael Scheiner.

“The Wonderverse allows us to unlock and bring to life the richness and fullness of the Celebrity experience in really exciting ways we can’t do through traditional marketing and advertising vehicles. We believe this has opportunities to expand even further, creating experiences our consumers are looking for.”

Once logged in to the Wonderverse, users will move from space to space interacting with the platform’s content and learning more about the ship as well as the destinations they can sail to on Celebrity Cruises ships.

Some of the spaces that users can explore include: