Celebrity Cruises Breaks Record: Largest Booking Day Ever

Celebrity Cruises posted the line’s single largest booking day ever on Black Friday, followed by its strongest Cyber Monday in history, according to a company press release.

The record-high sales performance follows Celebrity Cruises’ launch of both a new “Journey WonderFULL” campaign and the Celebrity Beyond earlier in the month, with ship Godmother Simone Biles overseeing the special naming ceremony honors.

“All of the recent exposure highlighting Celebrity’s innovative ship design and onboard offerings built incredible demand from consumers longing to experience the world in new ways and through a new level of relaxed luxury,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “We saw demand across the full depth and breadth of our itinerary offerings around the globe and we can’t wait to take our guests to the world’s best places on the world’s best places, our Celebrity ships.”