Celebrate Holidays Aboard Cordelia Cruises’ Empress

Cordelia Cruises is inviting guests to celebrate Christmas and New Year enjoying a range of special events aboard the Empress.
The company said it has a number of celebrations lined up for the end of 2022, according to the company statement. The special festive sailings will include festive meals and celebratory champagne as well.
The Christmas special will feature:
- hristmas themed Key Jackets for the guests accompanied by seasonal special mocktails and sweets
- Festive decor at the Pool Deck and Atrium perfect for taking photos
- Carnival dancers and drummers at the Pier welcoming guests and taking photos with them
- Treasure Hunt activity board
The event will also include a range of festive activities including:
- Christmas Parade and Christmas Activities like GingerBread House MakingMasquerade Party
- Stocking Making
- Carol Singing Nights
New Year’s special plans:
- All White Party on the pool deck from 8 pm to 12 am with the onboard DJ
- Flash Mob
- Carnival Theme Masquerade Party and Fancy Dress Competition
- In House Band Performance and In-House DJ Performance
- Balloon Drop and Countdown in the Atrium at Midnight followed by a cake cutting with the captain
- Cuisine: Customized food counter at the designated food area
- Party With The Cruise Host at Dome- Neon theme at the dome with props
Festive sailing dates are:
- December 17 to December 19, Mumbai – High Sea- Mumbai
- December 19 to December 21, Mumbai- Goa (Mormugao)- Mumbai
- December 21 to December 23, Mumbai – High Sea- Mumbai
- December 23 to December 28, Mumbai- High Sea- Cochin- Lakshadweep – High Sea-Mumbai