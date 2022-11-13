Celebrate Holidays Aboard Cordelia Cruises’ Empress

Cordelia Cruises is inviting guests to celebrate Christmas and New Year enjoying a range of special events aboard the Empress.

The company said it has a number of celebrations lined up for the end of 2022, according to the company statement. The special festive sailings will include festive meals and celebratory champagne as well.

The Christmas special will feature:

hristmas themed Key Jackets for the guests accompanied by seasonal special mocktails and sweets

Festive decor at the Pool Deck and Atrium perfect for taking photos

Carnival dancers and drummers at the Pier welcoming guests and taking photos with them

Treasure Hunt activity board

The event will also include a range of festive activities including:

Christmas Parade and Christmas Activities like GingerBread House MakingMasquerade Party

Stocking Making

Carol Singing Nights

New Year’s special plans:

All White Party on the pool deck from 8 pm to 12 am with the onboard DJ

Flash Mob

Carnival Theme Masquerade Party and Fancy Dress Competition

In House Band Performance and In-House DJ Performance

Balloon Drop and Countdown in the Atrium at Midnight followed by a cake cutting with the captain

Cuisine: Customized food counter at the designated food area

Party With The Cruise Host at Dome- Neon theme at the dome with props

Festive sailing dates are: