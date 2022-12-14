Carnival Cruise Line to Kick Off 2023 with Times Square New Year’s Eve

Carnival Cruise Line will kick off 2023 with New Year’s Eve celebrations at New York’s Times Square with almost 100,000 guests joining the celebration fleetwide.

“As we head into 2023, we have even more reasons to celebrate and so it’s appropriate that America’s cruise line be part of America’s most iconic New Year’s celebration. We’ve got two new ships joining the fleet next year, including the start of year-round service from New York in June on Carnival Venezia, which will offer our upcoming Carnival Fun Italian Style experience, and then we’ll end the year with Carnival Jubilee arriving in Galveston. We’re looking forward to continuing this exciting period of growth and building on the success of the past year,” said Carnival President, Christine Duffy.

The cruise line will be the official sponsor of the Times Square New Year’s Eve event and will also serve as a musical sponsor and countdown clock sponsor for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC.

Duffy, alongside Carnival partner and chef Emeril Lagasse, will have the honor to flip the switch that will light the famous New Year’s Eve Ball inviting everyone in New York to “Choose Fun Together” and join the celebration.

“Choose Fun Together” is also the theme of Carnival’s upcoming 2023 advertising campaign that can be seen throughout Times Square.

Duffy will join the Times Square New Year’s Eve host on the Countdown Stage at 10 p.m. to reveal details about what guests sailing from New York can expect on the Carnival Venezia, the ship that will homeport at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal offering a wide range of cruises.

Carnival’s campaign will debut on Christmas Day with the New Year’s Eve event serving as the Choose Fun Together message’s largest national launching point.