Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Action Packed 2024-25 Australia Program

Carnival Cruise Line revealed its 2024-2025 program with 76 voyages departing from Sydney between June 2024 to June 2025, and from Brisbane between September 2024 to March 2025.

The cruise company’s two dedicated Australia ships, the Carnival Splendor and the new-to-Carnival Carnival Luminosa, will sail across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific, visiting a total of 177 ports, according to a press release.

Carnival Cruise Line Vice President Kara Glamore said: “We wanted to ensure that our 2024-25 was well rounded, providing both Sydneysiders and Queenslanders with a range of destinations and experiences to choose from, both in our beautiful Australian backyard and abroad. This program delivers exactly that, and we can’t wait to share more about some of the other exciting itineraries we have in the works.”

Guests can choose among a total of 47 cruises aboard the Carnival Splendor departing from Sydney and making 114 port calls in under a year.

Highlights include:

South Pacific: 15 sailings to the South Pacific visiting a number of ports including Isle of Pines, Lifou and Mystery Island

New Zealand: Three New Zealand sailings, making ports of call across both the North Island and South Island to Auckland, Wellington, Fiordland National Park and more

Melbourne Cup: Carnival’s traditional Melbourne Cup cruise, featuring a six-night sailing filled with racing, fashion and fun

Carnival’s latest addition to the fleet, the Carnival Luminosa, will embark on 29 sailings in the 2024-2025 season, visiting 63 ports.

Highlights include:

Papua New Guinea: An 11-night sailing to Papua New Guinea departing on November 24, 2024 visiting ports including Kiriwina, Rabaul and the Conflict Islands

South Pacific: 13 visits across the South Pacific, taking Queenslanders to tropical destinations including Lifou, Mystery Island and Noumea

Queensland: A variety of four- and seven-night cruises visiting destinations such as Port Douglas, Cairns and Airlie Beach

Fiji: An 11-night sailing to Fiji, visiting ports including Dravuni Island and Port Denarau



