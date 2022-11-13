Barbados and Saudi Arabia to Expand Travel and Tourism Sector

In an effort to strengthen the relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Barbados’ Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Hon Ian Gooding-Edghill, signed a tourism memorandum of understanding and an air service agreement with Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism, H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb and Minister of Transport and Logistic Services, H.E. Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser respectively.

“The agreement that we signed today will go a long way in furthering our ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It will also explore opportunities for mutual cooperation between both countries in the respect of tourism,” said Hon Ian Gooding-Edghill.

Agreements were signed on Tuesday, November 29, at the World Travel and Tourism Global Summit, which is being held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The memorandum of understanding signed with Saudi Arabia’s minister of tourism is to promote friendly relations between the two countries as well as their mutual efforts to achieve sustainable tourism development.

The air service agreement signed with the minister of transport and logistics includes plans for developing an international aviation system. The goal of the agreement is to accelerate the expansion of international air service opportunities between Barbados and Saudi Arabia and enabling travel and shipping services between the two countries.

The signing of the documents symbolizes the growing bond between the two countries as well as an opportunity for Barbados to expand its reach. The minister stated that there are other benefits to be reaped from this tourism memorandum for both parties.