Atlas Ocean Voyages Names Scott Sloan SW Regional Sales Director

Atlas Ocean Voyages announced that it has named Scott Sloan southwest regional sales director.

“We are excited to welcome Scott to the Atlas sales team,” said Tanya Springer, Atlas Ocean Voyages’ vice president of sales.

“He has established relationships with travel advisors throughout the southwest and clearly understands the nuances of small-ship and expedition cruising.”

The position specializes in yacht-style expeditions from Antarctica to the Arctic, as well as ports in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, according to a company statement.

Sloan will be in charge of regional sales for Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and Southern California, the company said.

With a bachelor’s in Resort and Lodging Management, Sloan has been working in the industry for 15 years. He is also well-known to the area’s travel advisors.

Sloan has previously represented the region as a business development manager for American Queen Voyages, Ponant and Carnival Cruise Line.

He had also held a position at Tesla Motors and the Auto Club of Southern California.