American Queen Voyages Announces All-Inclusive Fare Updates for 2023

American Queen Voyages announced updates to the all-inclusive fare offerings.

According to a press release, the new convenient pricing structure will feature inclusion of port charges, taxes, services fees and onboard crew gratuities as part of the American Queen Voyages all-inclusive fares beginning Jan. 2, 2023.

Travel agents will also earn commission on previously non-commissionable fees (NCFs) as an opportunity to increase earnings.

“At American Queen Voyages, our ultimate goal is to deliver a cut-above experience for our guests before they even step foot aboard our vessels,” said Cindy D’Aoust, President of American Queen Voyages. “To do this, we are rolling out extra inclusions at one bundled price to create the overall best cost point and financial transparency for our highly-valued guests. After listening to feedback from our travel partners, we knew this new pricing structure was the best way to bundle port charges, taxes, service fees and gratuities into one advertised fare, while offering an increased commission opportunity to our valued cruise travel agents.”

The new all-inclusive fares are structured to offer guests an added convenience of bundling incremental travel costs, offering a complete view of the total cruise package price without hidden fare surprises. With nearly everything included in one bundled price, the only additional expenses for AQV guests, while on oard, will be optional premium shore excursions, top-shelf alcoholic beverages, spa treatments, and boutique purchases, the company said.