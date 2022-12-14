AmaWaterways Announces Record Booking Month

AmaWaterways announced a record level of reservations for the month of November, high occupancy levels for its 2022 Christmas Market river cruises as well as prestigious awards received from the travel industry community, according to a press release.

“As the year comes to a close, we are thrilled to be celebrating an almost sold out Christmas Market 2022 river cruise season and a record month for reservations taken during this past November. Both factors clearly show a growing demand for the small ship luxury experience that our fleet of 26 ships and experienced crew are able to offer,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways.

“We are so appreciative of the show of support we have received at the many in-person conferences our sales team have attended and the recognition bestowed upon us through numerous awards voted on by our travel advisors and media partners who play an instrumental role in our success.”

To celebrate the year ending on a very positive note, travel advisors and guests are invited to join Karst and special guests for a festive Sip & Sail on December 22 at 10 am PST/1pm EST.

“Anticipating a rebound in demand, we have significantly increased the number of river cruise specialists within our reservations team, added a time-saving call back feature and enhanced payment options for our travel advisors’ online booking engine,” said Rudi Schreiner, co-founder and president of AmaWaterways.

“I am very encouraged by the strength of demand we are seeing for groups and FIT business for 2023 and 2024 when we will be delivering another new ship for Egypt and an exciting program cruising the Magdalena River in Colombia.”