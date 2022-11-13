A&K Travel Group Announces First Chief Marketing Officer

A&K Travel Group announced Peter Chipchase as its first chief marketing officer, according to a press release.

Chipchase has over 20 years of experience in marketing, brand creative, digital and communications and has previously worked as chief marketing officer of Stella McCartney where he relaunched the brand’s digital channels and a new skincare line.

Before that, he worked for nearly eight years at the Soho House Group where he contributed to growing the brand and launched its social media channels, relaunched a website as well as an app.

Cristina Levis, chief executive officer at A&K Travel Group said: “Peter’s track record with leading high-end brands, international experience and excitement about our future makes him a perfect fit for us. He is a proven leader with the vision to expand on the success built over the past 60 years and take us into our next phase of growth and innovation.”

Chipchase has been brought to A&K Group to create a one-brand approach and refine the company’s marketing approach. He will be based in A&K’s head office in London.

“Becoming CMO at A&K Travel Group is exactly the sort of challenge I love to be part of, creating a vision of the future influenced by a brand’s heritage. The ambition is huge and being a key part of helping to bring that to life was too good an opportunity to miss,” said Chipchase.

Early in his career, Chipchase worked with a wide portfolio of brands such as Absolut Vodka, Adidas, PlayStation, Microsoft, and Mont Blanc. Many campaigns that he created have been nominated and won Marketing, PR Week, PRCA, CIPR and Sabre awards.