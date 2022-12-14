AIDA: New 2023 Campaign, Eases Testing Requirements

AIDA Cruises announced a broad new marketing campaign to start the year, as well as new test requirements starting on Jan 13.

The cruise company has prepared multiple offers for families for sailings between August and October of 2023.

Guests who book a cruise from AIDA’s 2023 summer program between December 28, 2022, and January 31, 2023 can take children up to the age of 15 for free in the third and fourth berth.

For a four-member family who books a seven-day cruise starting from/to Kiel with AIDAnova, prices start at 1,598 euro per cabin for a family of four.

Another sailing on the AIDAcosma from Mallorca starts at 2,998 euro per cabin for a family of four.

AIDA has prepared a few surprises on land as well including family-friendly tours and even excursions just for teens.

As for the new testing requirements for COVID-19, for most AIDA voyages, AIDA guests will no longer need proof of a negative antigen test as of January 13, 2023.

No antigen test will be required as of January 13, 2023 for voyages shorter than 16 days with one exception, the ten-day transatlantic voyage “From Tenerife to Barbados” which departs on April 6, 2023.

For this journey, full vaccination coverage and antigen test will be required.

For 16-day or longer cruises, a certified negative antigen test is mandatory for all guests five years of age and older. In addition, guests 18 years of age and older will need to show proof of full vaccination.