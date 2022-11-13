Adora Cruises Signs with China Duty Free Cruise Services

Adora Cruises, CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping’s cruise brand, today announced a strategic partnership with China Duty Free Cruise Services Ltd. (CDFCS), a wholly owned subsidiary of China Duty Free Group (CDFG), to introduce a premium duty-free shopping center onboard its first Chinese-built large cruise ship.

Chen Ranfeng, Managing Director of CSSC Carnival Cruise Shipping Limited said: “Shopping is a critical part of the cruise holiday experience, especially for our Chinese guests. This new partnership will help realize our shared ambition to create a premium and exciting shopping experience at sea tailor-made for our guests.”

A spokesperson from CDFCS added: “As the vanguard of domestic duty-free retailer on cruises, CDFCS has put a lot of efforts into the cruise industry in recent years. The winning of the tender is not merely an expansion of our maritime network, but also a recognition of CDFCS’s capability in operating duty-free services on cruise ships. We will continue to expand our cruise retail horizon, and work closely with Adora Cruises to strengthen duty-free business on cruises.”

The first Adora cruise ship, now under construction in Shanghai Waigaoqiao shipyard, will feature a trendy and state-of-the-art shopping center, covering an area of approximately 2,000 square meters, the largest one at sea in China