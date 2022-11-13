Dream Vacations: 11 Years of Free Travel Agency Franchises to Veterans

Dream Vacations celebrated its 11th annual award-winning business plan contest Operation Vetrepreneur: Become Your Own General.

The company awarded two military veterans with free travel franchises on this occasion, according to a press release.

“Our military veterans and their families have sacrificed so much so that we can live the American Dream. Therefore, it’s a privilege to be able to support their entrepreneurial dreams,” said Drew Daly, senior vice president and general manager of Dream Vacations.

“As I do every year, I am amazed at the quality of candidates. With the travel industry booming, I can’t wait to see what this year’s recruits accomplish.”

Dream Vacations has also awarded the grand prize which is a cabin at the Dream Vacations’ 2023 National Conference aboard the Carnival Celebration.

In the past decade, Dream Vacations has awarded 58 free franchises valued at more than half-a-million dollars to military veterans. Currently, over 35 percent of franchise owners within Dream Vacations are military veterans.

This year’s winners are Army Veteran Crystal Ureta from Kingwood, Texas and U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Lara Herrmann of Albany, Oregon.

“I am ecstatic that I was chosen as one of the winners of a Dream Vacations Franchise,” said winner Herrmann.

“It’s great to know that my military service is appreciated and that my years of being an entrepreneur helped get me to this point! I love travel, and I already feel so supported by the Dream Vacations staff to propel this opportunity into a huge success! I can’t wait to get started!”

The contest was open to former members of any of the six branches of the U.S. military (Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force, and Coast Guard) who are retired, off active duty and/or honorably discharged prior to the contest start date this past July.