$5 Purchase Turns into a $95,000 Princess-Branded Porsche Taycan

Kavita Torvi of Cary, North Carolina, purchased a $5 Princess accessory ahead of an upcoming Princess Cruise and won a $95,000 Princess-branded all-electric Porsche Taycan as part of a giveaway in conjunction with the Porsche Club of America (PCA).

“We love helping guests like Kavita celebrate special occasions on board, and this Princess-branded Porsche is quite possibly the biggest surprise ever,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Torvi purchased a personalized Princess Medallion accessory that featured the word ‘love’ to commemorate her son’s 18th birthday, it was stated in a press release. Her purchase entered her into a drawing for a Porsche Taycan. Torvi was selected from more than 850,000 entries across North America.

“When Princess called me to tell me I had won a $95,000 custom Princess-inspired Porsche I thought they were joking — I almost hung up on them. To be honest, I’m still in shock!” said Torvi.

Torvi, her husband and their two teenage sons, who booked a cruise aboard the Regal Princess, were guests of honor at a dockside reception at Port Everglades prior to the cruise. At this occasion, President of Princes Cruises John Padgett presented her with the keys and title to her new car.

“We love sailing on Princess and this Porsche is a life-changing reminder of the amazing times we’ve had onboard. Many thanks to Princess and the Porsche Club of America for providing my family with a lifetime of memories!”