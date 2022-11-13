Winter 2022-2023: AIDA Cruises Deployment Detailed

As part of its first complete winter season since early 2020, AIDA Cruises is to be back in all its core markets for its 2022-2023 winter program.

In addition to the Canary Islands and the Middle East, which will receive the company’s largest and newest vessels, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean will see significant capacity.

The Carnival-owned German brand is also returning to South Africa and resuming the operation of its world cruises during the season.

Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for 2022-2023. Here’s the breakdown:

Canary Islands and Mediterranean

AIDAnova

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200 guests

Built: 2018

Homeports: Tenerife and Gran Canaria (Spain)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Canary Islands and Madeira visiting Arrecife, Puerto del Rosario, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Funchal – where the ship spends 18 hours docked

Sailing Season: November 2 to April 8

AIDAsol

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174 guests

Built: 2011

Homeports: Gran Canaria and Puerto del Rosario (Spain)

Length: Five to 9 nights

Itineraries: Varied Canary Islands and Madeira itineraries visiting Arrecife, Funchal, Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera and more

Sailing Season: November 13 to March 26

AIDAstella

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,192 guests

Built: 2013

Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)

Length: Four to 12 nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Atlantic with visits to Portugal, Spain, France, and Italy

Sailing Season: November 3 to March 21

AIDAblu

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174 guests

Built: 2010

Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)

Length: Seven and eight nights

Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy, France, Spain and Malta

Sailing Season: December 3 to April 9

Caribbean

AIDAperla

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250 guests

Built: 2017

Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados) and La Romana (Dominican Republic)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Dominica, Guadeloupe and more

Sailing Season: November 3 to March 23

AIDAluna

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030

Built: 2009

Homeports: La Romana (Dominican Republic) and Montego Bay (Jamaica)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Western, Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, St. Maarten, Martinique and more

Sailing Season: November 5 to February 25

AIDAdiva

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030

Built: 2007

Homeports: La Romana (Dominican Republic), Fort de France (Martinique) and Montego Bay (Jamaica)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Belize, St. Kitts, St. Maarten and more

Sailing Season: November 12 to March 4

Middle East

AIDAcosma

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400 guests

Built: 2021

Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE)

Length: Seven nights

Itineraries: Different seven-night cruises that can be combined into two-week itineraries visiting Oman, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates

Sailing Season: November 18 to April 8

Northern and Western Europe

AIDAprima

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250 guests

Built: 2016

Homeports: Hamburg (Germany) and Rotterdam (Netherlands)

Length: Seven to nine nights

Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany and England, in addition to seven- and nine-night itineraries to Norway in December

Sailing Season: October 22 to April 15

World Cruise and Long Roundtrip Cruises from Germany

AIDAmar

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174 guests

Built: 2012

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Length: 117 nights

Itineraries: Round-the-world cruise visiting South America, the South Pacific, Australia, the Indian Ocean, Africa and more

Sailing Season: October 26 to February 20

AIDAbella

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030

Built: 2008

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Length: 21 to 44 nights

Itineraries: Long roundtrip cruises from Germany, sailing to the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and Western Europe

Sailing Season: November 12 to March 5

South Africa

AIDAaura

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,270 guests

Built: 2003

Homeport: Cape Town (South Africa)

Length: 14 nights

Itineraries: Two-week cruise to South Africa and Namibia, visiting Richard’s Bay, Durban, East London, Lüderitz, Walvis Bay and more

Sailing Season: November 14 to February 20