Winter 2022-2023: AIDA Cruises Deployment Detailed

As part of its first complete winter season since early 2020, AIDA Cruises is to be back in all its core markets for its 2022-2023 winter program.
In addition to the Canary Islands and the Middle East, which will receive the company’s largest and newest vessels, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean will see significant capacity.
The Carnival-owned German brand is also returning to South Africa and resuming the operation of its world cruises during the season.
Cruise Industry News has looked into the company’s full deployment for 2022-2023. Here’s the breakdown:
Canary Islands and Mediterranean
AIDAnova
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,200 guests
Built: 2018
Homeports: Tenerife and Gran Canaria (Spain)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Week-long cruises to the Canary Islands and Madeira visiting Arrecife, Puerto del Rosario, Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Funchal – where the ship spends 18 hours docked
Sailing Season: November 2 to April 8
AIDAsol
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174 guests
Built: 2011
Homeports: Gran Canaria and Puerto del Rosario (Spain)
Length: Five to 9 nights
Itineraries: Varied Canary Islands and Madeira itineraries visiting Arrecife, Funchal, Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera and more
Sailing Season: November 13 to March 26
AIDAstella
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,192 guests
Built: 2013
Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain)
Length: Four to 12 nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean, Canary Islands and Atlantic with visits to Portugal, Spain, France, and Italy
Sailing Season: November 3 to March 21
AIDAblu
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174 guests
Built: 2010
Homeport: Palma de Mallorca (Spain) and Civitavecchia (Italy)
Length: Seven and eight nights
Itineraries: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy, France, Spain and Malta
Sailing Season: December 3 to April 9
Caribbean
AIDAperla
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250 guests
Built: 2017
Homeports: Bridgetown (Barbados) and La Romana (Dominican Republic)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Grenada, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Dominica, Guadeloupe and more
Sailing Season: November 3 to March 23
AIDAluna
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030
Built: 2009
Homeports: La Romana (Dominican Republic) and Montego Bay (Jamaica)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Western, Southern and Eastern Caribbean visiting Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, St. Maarten, Martinique and more
Sailing Season: November 5 to February 25
AIDAdiva
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030
Built: 2007
Homeports: La Romana (Dominican Republic), Fort de France (Martinique) and Montego Bay (Jamaica)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Western and Eastern Caribbean visiting Mexico, Grand Cayman, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Belize, St. Kitts, St. Maarten and more
Sailing Season: November 12 to March 4
Middle East
AIDAcosma
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400 guests
Built: 2021
Homeports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE)
Length: Seven nights
Itineraries: Different seven-night cruises that can be combined into two-week itineraries visiting Oman, Bahrain and United Arab Emirates
Sailing Season: November 18 to April 8
Northern and Western Europe
AIDAprima
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,250 guests
Built: 2016
Homeports: Hamburg (Germany) and Rotterdam (Netherlands)
Length: Seven to nine nights
Itineraries: Regular week-long cruises to the Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany and England, in addition to seven- and nine-night itineraries to Norway in December
Sailing Season: October 22 to April 15
World Cruise and Long Roundtrip Cruises from Germany
AIDAmar
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,174 guests
Built: 2012
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Length: 117 nights
Itineraries: Round-the-world cruise visiting South America, the South Pacific, Australia, the Indian Ocean, Africa and more
Sailing Season: October 26 to February 20
AIDAbella
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,030
Built: 2008
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Length: 21 to 44 nights
Itineraries: Long roundtrip cruises from Germany, sailing to the Caribbean, the Canary Islands and Western Europe
Sailing Season: November 12 to March 5
South Africa
AIDAaura
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,270 guests
Built: 2003
Homeport: Cape Town (South Africa)
Length: 14 nights
Itineraries: Two-week cruise to South Africa and Namibia, visiting Richard’s Bay, Durban, East London, Lüderitz, Walvis Bay and more
Sailing Season: November 14 to February 20