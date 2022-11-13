MSC Seaside to Make Inaugural Call to Dominica

The MSC Seaside is set to make its inaugural call to Dominica on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

According to a press release, the ship will call in at the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth and will make a total of eleven calls to Dominica in the 2022/2023 season.

The ship sails to Dominica from St Georges, Grenada and will be sailing from Dominica to Basseterre, St Kitts.

The Seaside is then scheduled to visit Fort de France, Martinique, Pointe A Pitre, Guadeloupe, Philipsburg, St. Maarten and St Johns, Antigua before making another call in Roseau, Dominica on December 9.

The arrival of the Seaside marks the second out of nine total inaugural calls for the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth during the 2022/2023 season. The first ship that made its inaugural call to Dominica was the Evrima from The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection which arrived on November 24.

To commemorate the Seaside’s arrival in Dominica, a plaque exchange ceremony will be held between government officials and the ship’s captain.

With the peak of the 2022/2023 season approaching, Dominica is expecting to welcome a total of 51 cruise calls in December with 314,938 cruise passengers for the entire season.