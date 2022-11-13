Busy Day in Cozumel with Five Cruise Ships

The Mexican port of Cozumel saw a busy cruise ship day on Tuesday, with a total of five ships from Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean and P&O Cruises docked at its cruise terminals.

In addition to three regular visitors, the destination received the maiden call of the new Carnival Celebration and also an unusual call of P&O’s Arcadia.

Usually sailing in Europe during most of the year, the 2005-built vessel is currently offering a 40-day cruise to the Caribbean.

Sailing roundtrip from England, the month-long voyage also includes visits to other destinations in the region – including Aruba, Jamaica and Puerto Rico, as well as calls in the United States, the Canary Islands and Azores.

Other visitors included the Carnival Pride, which is offering a seven-night Western Caribbean cruise. Sailing roundtrip from Tampa, the itinerary also features visits to Belize City, Mahogany Bay and Costa Maya.

Two Royal Caribbean ships were also in port, with the Radiance of the Seas and the Brilliance of the Seas.

Currently based in New Orleans, the Radiance was offering a four-night cruise to the Western Caribbean that also included a visit to Costa Maya.

The Brilliance, meanwhile, is also sailing from the Port of Tampa Bay. After returning from a summer program in Europe earlier this month, the vessel was offering a 5-night cruise to Mexico and the Caymans.

The highlight of the day, the Carnival Celebration became one of the biggest ships to visit Cozumel. After departing from Miami on Sunday, the 180,000-ton vessel is offering a seven-night cruise to the Western Caribbean that also includes visits to Costa Maya and Mahogany Bay.

The LNG-powered ship is now set to visit Cozumel regularly during its year-round program of Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises.