SMG Launches Riverman Cruise Management, Enters River Market

Ship Management Group (SMG) has officially launched Riverman Cruise Management, a company offering integrated ship and hospitality services, extending the group’s service across ocean and river markets.

Riverman posted online that it is expanding its integrated hospitality and nautical management services for Europe’s inland waterways. The company now offers solutions under two labels: Riverman Hospitality and Riverman Nautical.

Jim Barreiro de Leon, CEO at SMG, shared the company’s post on LinkedIn and said: “Exciting milestone for our group — with the launch of Riverman Cruise Management, we’re now officially operating across both oceans and rivers.”

“This marks the next chapter in our mission to deliver seamless management, innovation and hospitality excellence across every segment of passenger shipping,” de Leon added.

Riverman Cruise Management said that with decades of experience in both nautical operations and hospitality management, its goal is to support shipowners with reliable, high-quality and scalable solutions under one unified brand.

“We’re proud to announce the launch of our new website, a next step in our journey to make river cruise management more connected, transparent and efficient,” Riverman Cruise Management added in the post.

“Together, we’re charting a better course for Europe’s river cruise industry.”

The website can be viewed here.