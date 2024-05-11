Seabourn Adds 13 New Voyages to Pursuit’s 2025 Season

Seabourn has added 13 expedition voyages to more than 40 destinations on the cruise line’s newest ship, the Seabourn Pursuit, sailing between August and September 2025.

“We’re thrilled to offer our guests new expedition voyages aboard Seabourn Pursuit to explore the world’s most remote regions, where ultra-luxury meets adventure with no compromises,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “Whether you’re embarking on a journey to the untouched Kimberley Coast of Australia, sailing across the Pacific to the icy expanses of Antarctica, or combining a number of destinations – the experience is guaranteed to be nothing short of extraordinary.”

Highlights of the newly announced expedition voyages include:

A special 86-day Three Continents voyage, sailing from Australia to Argentina and the Antarctic Peninsula.

The inaugural 23-Day Remote Indonesia and Islands of the Pacific Theatre from Darwin to Lautoka, Fiji, with new ports of call in Indonesia and Papua New Guinea.

Two more departures of the 11-day Kimberley Expedition: Waterfalls and Wandjinas, sailing the coast of Australia between Broome, Western Australia and Darwin, Northern Territory.

Nine unique combination voyages ranging from 34 to 86 days, including the 75-day New Guinea’s Islands to Patagonia and Antarctica expedition, sailing from Darwin, Australia to Ushuaia, Argentina.

Travelers looking for longer itineraries can take advantage of Seabourn Journeys, available either pre- or post-expedition.