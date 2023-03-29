MSC Opens Sales on World America Sails from Miami, April 2025
MSC Cruises opened sales today for the new 5,400-guest MSC World America, which will sail from Miami starting in April
CRUISE NEWS
Carnival Brand Propelling Momentum; European Brands Keeping Up
“Wave season has been phenomenal,” said Josh Weinstein, president and CEO of Carnival Corporation, on the company’s first quarter earnings
Carnival Corp. Reports 2023 Q1 Earnings, Business Update
Carnival Corporation has provided its first quarter 2023 business update. U.S. GAAP net loss of $693 million, or $(0.55) diluted
Silversea Cruises and Meyer Werft Celebrate Keel Laying of Silver Ray
Silversea Cruises and Meyer Werft celebrated the keel laying of the second Nova-class ship, the Silver Ray, on March 23,
Enchanted Opens Princess’ 2023 Summer Program in Europe
The Enchanted Princess is kicking off Princess Cruises’ 2023 summer program in Europe today. After crossing the Atlantic, the vessel
MSC Foundation and IUCN Partner to Conserve Coral Reefs
The MSC Foundation and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) announced a new partnership focused on conserving and
Frank Del Rio To Retire from Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Sommer Named Next CEO
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced that Frank J. Del Rio has decided to retire and step down from his
Costa Venezia Arrives at Navantia Ahead of Carnival Conversion
Almost four months after ending its last sailing for Costa Cruises, the Venezia recently arrived at Navantia shipyard in Cádiz
Silver Explorer Welcomes Guests for Farewell Season
Set to leave the Silversea Cruises fleet in late 2023, the Silver Explorer is welcoming guests for a farewell season
Carnival Corporation Sells Seabourn Odyssey to MOL Group
Carnival Corporation and its luxury Seabourn brand have announced the sale of the 450-guest, 2009-built Seabourn Odyssey to Mitsui O.S.K.
Complete List: Here’s What Happened to the Star Cruises Fleet
With the sales of the SuperStar Aquarius and the SuperStar Gemini in late 2022, the entire Star Cruises fleet has
Ponant Back in Alaska for 2024 Summer
Ponant is heading back to Alaska for a 2024 summer program, with four itineraries and 10 sailing dates on offer.
Holland America’s Westerdam Returns to Japan for Spring Season
The Westerdam is marking Holland America Line’s return to Japan today after a three-year gap. Following a short season in
Royal Caribbean’s Explorer of the Seas Resumes Service Following Drydock
Royal Caribbean International’s Explorer of the Seas is re-entering service today following a 21-day drydock in Spain. Sailing from Miami,
New Ships to Drive Luxury Cruise Market Growth
The luxury cruise market is projected to carry just over 1 million guests this year, up from over 600,000 in
Regent Announces Longest World Cruise Ever for 2026
Regent Seven Seas Cruises has announced its longest World Cruise to date, sailing on January 10, 2026, aboard the Seven