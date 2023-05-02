Norwegian Cruise Occupancy Ramp Accelerates to Above 100%
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had an average load factor of 101.5 percent in the first quarter, according to company executives
CRUISE NEWS
Norwegian Reports Q1 2023 Financial Results
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 and provided guidance for
Discovery Princess Completes First Year in Service
The Discovery Princess is completing its first year in service. After welcoming guests for its maiden voyage a few weeks
MSC To Sail in Japan Year-Round
MSC Cruises announced that it will sail year-round in Japan with the MSC Bellissima. The line recently marked the start
Celebrity Infinity Arrives in Europe for Year-Round Operations
The Celebrity Infinity recently arrived in Europe to kick off a year-round schedule in the region. After completing a season
Seabourn Debuts 90-Day Grand Africa Voyage
Seabourn announced its first-ever “Grand Africa Voyage” circumnavigating the continent in 90 days, departing from Barcelona, Spain on November 30,
Port Canaveral Welcomes MSC Seaside for Inaugural Voyage
Port Canaveral welcomed the MSC Seaside as its new homeported ship during a ceremony on Thursday. The MSC vessel is
Charlottetown Welcomes First Cruise Ship of 2023
The Port of Charlottetown has welcomed its first ship in 2023, marking the start of what will be a record-breaking
Cruise Season Begins at Port of Quebec
The Port of Québec kicked off what will be the longest-ever cruise season with the arrival of Viking Cruises’ Viking
Lindblad Expeditions: Responsible Travel
With over four decades of experience and a large fleet, Lindblad Expeditions is seeing record demand in 2023. Offering a
MSC Euribia Completes Sea Trials
MSC Cruises’ new ship and second powered by liquefied natural gas, the MSC Euribia has completed a four-day set of
Carnival Spirit Offers Panama Canal Cruise Ahead of Summer in Alaska
Set to operate in Alaska during the summer, the Carnival Spirit is currently offering a 16-night Panama Canal to the
AIDA Reaches Milestone in Decarbonization Efforts
AIDA Cruises has expanded the use of shore power in its fleet, reaching a significant milestone in its decarbonization efforts,
MSC World Europa Makes Maiden Call to Valletta
The MSC World Europa arrived at the port of Valletta on April 19 as part of the ship’s inaugural seven-night
Cruise Fleet Passenger Capacity to Grow by 43 Percent by 2028
The global cruise fleet is set to grow by over 60 new ships entering service from 2023 through 2028, growing
AIDAsol and AIDAmar Connect to Shore Power Simultaneously
In a cruise industry first, AIDA Cruises marked the beginning of the season with a double call of the AIDAsol