Carnival Cruise Line’s new Carnival Celebration arrived at its PortMiami homeport and was christened by actress Cassidy Gifford Sunday evening.
November 21, 2022
November 19, 2022
After being delivered to MSC Cruises last week, the MSC Seascape is starting its first voyage today. Set to spend
November 19, 2022
Virgin Voyages announced the beginning of the holiday shopping season by unveiling its Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. According
November 17, 2022
After being delivered to Viking earlier this month, the new Viking Neptune is departing on its inaugural cruise today. Sailing
November 16, 2022
Disney has announced the acquisition of a partially completed cruise ship as it has come to terms to acquire the
November 16, 2022
MSC Cruises has taken delivery of the new MSC Seascape from Fincantieri in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister and
November 16, 2022
Carnival Corporation announced that it has priced a private offering of $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.75% convertible
November 15, 2022
With the industry returning to pre-pandemic levels around the world, China remains the only major cruise market where vessels remain
November 13, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has noted that the lifting of COVID-19 protocols, for both the cruise industry and countries globally,
November 13, 2022
P&O Cruises announced how guests on cruise holidays could save up to more than £1,600 on the cost of day-to-day
November 13, 2022
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is increasing its capacity by six percent in Europe in 2023, coming at the expense of
November 13, 2022
A total of eight ships are set to be in service for Costa Cruises during the 2022-2023 winter cruising season.
November 12, 2022
With what he called a relatively small sized fleet of 29 ships, Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian
November 11, 2022
On November 10, MSC Cruises’ new ship, the World Europa arrived in Doha, Qatar where the christening ceremony will take
November 10, 2022
Cruise line stocks surged on Thursday along with the market which went up on better-than-expected inflation reports. Carnival Corporation saw
November 10, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line is postponing the embarkation dates of two different cruises due to the Tropical Storm Nicole. According to